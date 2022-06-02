China says ‘firmly’ opposes US trade initiative with Taiwan

China “firmly” opposes the launch of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that the Chinese government opposed any form of official contact between Taiwan and other countries.
“The United States should prudently handle trade and economic ties with Taiwan to avoid sending a wrong message to Taiwan separatists,” the ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, told an online briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United States will launch new trade talks with Taiwan, US officials said on Wednesday.
Read more: Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
-
Blinken denounces China on Taiwan, says US stance unchangedUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Beijing of raising tensions over Taiwan and insisted US policy has not changed after ... World News
-
US policy on Taiwan ‘has not changed’: Pentagon chiefUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that Washington’s “one-China policy” toward Taiwan has not changed, after President Joe Biden said the ... World News
-
China says US ‘playing with fire, will get burned’ over TaiwanThe US is “playing with fire” and “will itself get burned”, the Chinese State Council’s Taiwan affairs office said after President Joe Biden vowed to ... World News
-
Biden says willing to use force to defend TaiwanUS President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the United States stands with other nations to make ... World News
-
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with TaiwanWashington’s top trade official met Friday with her counterpart from Taiwan and reviewed efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the ... World News
-
China rejects US call to invite Taiwan to WHO assemblyChina on Thursday angrily rejected a call for the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to its annual assembly, after the United States pushed ... World News
-
Taiwan seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership with US amid China frictionA senior Taiwanese minister has pressed US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to include the island in the United States’ forthcoming Indo-Pacific ... World News