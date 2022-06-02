.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pro-Russian officials seek to ‘nationalize’ state property in Ukraine

  • Font
In this file photo taken on May 01, 2022 a Russian serviceman stands guard at the territory outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 01, 2022 a Russian serviceman stands guard at the territory outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Pro-Russian officials seek to ‘nationalize’ state property in Ukraine

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pro-Moscow officials in Ukraine said on Thursday a decree had been issued to “nationalize” state property in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The decree has been signed by officials installed by Moscow in the area which is partially controlled by Moscow.

“The liberated region of Zaporizhzhia will nationalize the state property of Ukraine,” said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the region's pro-Moscow military-civilian administration.

“The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the military-civilian administration of the region,” he said on messaging app Telegram.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zaporizhzhia's nuclear plant is the largest in Europe.

In March, Russian soldiers took control of the plant in the city of Energodar, separated by the Dnipro river from the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, which is still under Kyiv's control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, but Moscow has repeatedly stressed it is not seeking to occupy Ukrainian territories.

In May, Putin however signed a decree simplifying the procedure to obtain a Russian passport for residents of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Moscow officials have said both regions could become part of Russia.

Read more:

Russia seeking to wrest seized nuclear plant from Ukraine

Russia-appointed head of occupied Ukraine town wounded in blast

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More