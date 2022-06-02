.
Sweden to supply more economic, military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist speaks during a news conference at the military base in Adazi, Latvia. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, the Nordic country’s defense and finance ministers said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told a news conference the military equipment would include anti-ship missiles, rifles, and more anti-tank weapons.

Sweden in February announced it would send military materiel including 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets, and body armor to Ukraine, and in March announced it would send another 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

Read more: Russia trying to capture key Donetsk cities: Governor

