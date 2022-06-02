Sweden to supply more economic, military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine
Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, the Nordic country’s defense and finance ministers said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told a news conference the military equipment would include anti-ship missiles, rifles, and more anti-tank weapons.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sweden in February announced it would send military materiel including 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets, and body armor to Ukraine, and in March announced it would send another 5,000 anti-tank weapons.
Read more: Russia trying to capture key Donetsk cities: Governor
-
Moscow calls EU move to phase out Russian oil ‘self-destructive’Russia warned on Thursday that the European Union’s decision to partially phase out Russian oil was likely to destabilize global energy markets, ... Energy
-
Ukrainian embassy says Russia ships ‘stolen’ wheat to SyriaRussia has sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tons of wheat stolen from Ukraine since invading the country, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said ... Middle East
-
Russia trying to capture key Donetsk cities: GovernorRussian forces in Ukraine’s east are attempting to advance south toward the key Ukrainian-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the local region’s ... World News
-
Ukraine returns to international football, wins first matchUkraine’s national soccer team returned to international competition for the first time in more than three months with an emotional win against ... Sports
-
Russia says killed hundreds of foreign ‘mercenaries’ working for UkraineMoscow said Thursday that it has managed to stem the arrival of foreign “mercenaries” in Ukraine over the past month and that it has killed “hundreds” ... World News