Ukraine files treason case against pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason, and it has filed the case to court, the law enforcement agency said on Thursday.

Medvedchuk, one of President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Ukraine, faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted of treason and violating the laws and customs of war, the agency said in a statement on its website.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The investigators’ report says Medvedchuk provided the leadership of Russia with assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine, including by collecting information about the location of military units.

The Ukrainian politician, who heads the Opposition Platform - For Life party, denies wrongdoing. He was detained in April, having escaped house arrest days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

He had been placed under house arrest on suspicion of treason last year.

Read more:

Russia trying to capture key Donetsk cities: Governor

Russia says killed hundreds of foreign ‘mercenaries’ working for Ukraine

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $700 mln