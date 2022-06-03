Fire breaks out at Moscow office building, two injured
Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a 10-storey business center in western Moscow on Friday, authorities said.
The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated, the emergencies ministry said.
Footage showed massive flames and billowing plumes of smoke as firefighters battled the blaze.
“At 12:32 (0932 GMT) the fire was fully extinguished,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.
The ministry said earlier that “more than 120 people had been rescued from the burning building”.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people required medical help and one of them was treated on the spot.
“Their lives are not in danger,” Sobyanin said in a statement.
The blaze covered an area of 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 180 people and 41 pieces of equipment battled the fire.
Fires are a frequent occurrence in Russia and are often due to non-compliance with safety standards or the dilapidated state of the premises.
