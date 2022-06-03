.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia summons heads of US media outlets, warns of ‘stringent measures’

  • Font
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia summons heads of US media outlets, warns of ‘stringent measures’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s foreign ministry said it was summoning the heads of US media outlets in Moscow to a meeting next Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to US restrictions against Russian media.

“If the work of the Russian media - operators and journalists - is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

“To this end, on Monday, June 6, the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media will be invited to the press center of the Russian foreign ministry to explain to them the consequences of their government’s hostile line in the media sphere,” she added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We look forward to it.”

Russia has accused Western countries of imposing unfair restrictions on its media abroad, including bans on some state-backed news outlets.

Lawmakers passed a bill last month giving prosecutors powers to shut foreign media bureaus in Moscow if a Western country has been “unfriendly” to Russian media.

Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15 year prison sentences for journalists spreading intentionally “fake” news about what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The law prompted some Western media to pull their journalists out of Russia. Other Western organizations, including Reuters, have stayed in the country and continue to report.

Russia says it is engaged in a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies call this a baseless pretext for a war that has killed thousands, flattened cities, and forced more than six million people to flee abroad.

Read more:

Kremlin says ‘certain results achieved’ by day 100 in Ukraine

Interpol warns of flood of illicit arms after Ukraine war

Russia: Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More