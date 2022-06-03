Spain’s monkeypox case tally rises to 186: Health ministry

Spanish health authorities reported 30 new cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total tally of infections to 186, the highest of the current outbreak.

The viral illness mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

But in a current spate of cases, more than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported the illness - with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections, mostly in Europe.

Spain, England and Portugal are the countries with the most cases. Portugal confirmed five new infections on Friday, bringing the total there to 143.

