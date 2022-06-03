.
Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with US missiles: Presidential advisor

This handout photograph released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on May, 8, 2022, shows Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in Bilohorivka, eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region, on May, 7, 2022. (AFP)
Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with US missiles: Presidential advisor

Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Friday.

“Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post.

“Our partners know where their weapons are used.”

