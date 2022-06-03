Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with US missiles: Presidential advisor
Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Friday.
“Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post.
“Our partners know where their weapons are used.”
