Russian air activity remains high over Donbas: UK military intelligence
Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft carrying out strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
“The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties,” the ministry said in a tweet.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It said Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
Read more:
Japan’s Kishida may join NATO summit to discuss Ukraine crisis
Russian president Putin blames West for food, energy crises
-
Ukraine's Donbas ‘unconditional priority’ for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov saysThe “liberation” of Ukraine's Donbas region is an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on ... World News
-
Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's DonbasA Moscow backed separatist leader was reported by state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday as saying that Russian forces had not advanced as rapidly as ... World News
-
Ukraine identifies ‘few thousand’ war crimes cases in Donbas: ProsecutorUkraine has identified several thousand suspected war crimes in the eastern Donbas region where Russian forces are pressing their offensive, Kyiv’s ... World News