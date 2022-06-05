Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by East Europe in strikes on Kyiv
Russia said on Sunday that it had destroyed tanks supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries during strikes on Kyiv.
“High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armored vehicles that were in hangars,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Earlier on Sunday, Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had said that the Ukrainian capital had been hit by “several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of city,” the first such strikes on the capital since April 28.
According to the Ukrainian air force, several cruise missiles were fired in the direction of Kyiv by Russian TU-95 planes based in the Caspian Sea, one of which was destroyed.
Relative calm had returned in recent weeks to Kyiv after Moscow abandoned its assault on the capital to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.
