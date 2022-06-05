Two dead, at least 13 injured in Philadelphia shooting
Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.
The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported. The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.
An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said.
It is unclear if the suspect was hit.
The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said.
Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.
No additional information was immediately made available.
