Ukraine needs ‘constant’ western aid until Russia defeated: Kyiv

Ukraine's deputy defence minister stressed Sunday that the country needed continuous military support from Western countries until it defeated Moscow's forces, as the war continues.

“We have already entered into a protracted war and we will need constant support,” Ganna Malyar told local media.

“The West must understand that its help cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory,” she added.

The US and European countries are attempting to help Kyiv's war effort while not entering as direct belligerents. They have supplied Ukraine with millions of dollars worth of modern weaponry.

The US announced this week that long-range weapons were being sent to Ukraine as part of a $700-million package that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition and helicopters.

Russia has warned that the new deliveries risked drawing Washington into conflict directly with Moscow.

