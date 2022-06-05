.
Ukraine’s Energoatom says Russian missile flew ‘critically low’ over nuclear plant

Ukraine's Energoatom state-run nuclear power operator. (Twitter)
Ukraine's Energoatom state-run nuclear power operator. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Energoatom says Russian missile flew ‘critically low’ over nuclear plant

Reuters, Kyiv 

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile flew “critically low” on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant.

“It’s probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv,” the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.

Early on Sunday, several explosions rocked Kyiv.

Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine’s second largest nuclear plant located near in the Mykolaiv region, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

