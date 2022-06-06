Kazakhstan votes for reforms in referendum to move past Nazarbayev era
Kazakhs overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes in a referendum after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev’s three-decade grip on Central Asia’s richest country, the election commission said Monday.
“The referendum can be considered validated,” electoral commission chair Nurlan Abdirov said, citing preliminary results that 77 percent of voters had backed the move.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It reported a turnout of over 68 percent in Sunday’s referendum.
The January bloodshed -- which grew out of peaceful protests over a spike in car fuel prices -- left more than 230 people dead and prompted authorities to call in troops from a Russia-led security bloc.
The drive for a “New Kazakhstan” in the wake of the violence has come from the man that Nazarbayev hand-picked to replace him as president in 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Tokayev, 69, described the snap referendum as a shift from “super-presidential” rule.
But it is the absence of special privileges for 81-year-old Nazarbayev that is the most eye-catching change to the constitution.
Prior to January’s crisis, Tokayev was widely seen as ruling in the shadow of Nazarbayev and his super-rich relatives.
Even after stepping down as president, Nazarbayev retained the constitutional title of “Elbasy,” or “Leader of the Nation” -- a role that afforded him influence over policymaking regardless of his formal position.
The new constitution will exclude that status.
Another amendment prevents relatives of the president from holding government positions -- a clear nod to the influence of Nazarbayev’s family and in-laws, who lost powerful positions in the aftermath of the violence.
Kazakhstan’s New Year crisis remains poorly understood, with a days-long internet shutdown at the peak of the unrest helping to further obscure the events.
Protests stirred in the oil-producing west over a New Year fuel price hike, but it was Almaty -- 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away -- that became the epicenter of armed clashes, looting and arson.
Nur-Sultan, which was called Astana prior to 2019, remained largely untouched.
Read more: Kazakhstan’s ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev denies conflict with successor
-
Kazakhstan arrests spy ‘planning attack’ on president, other officialsKazakhstan’s security services said Sunday they have arrested a foreign spy allegedly plotting an attack against the president and other high-level ... World News
-
Russian retailers in talks to import goods via Kazakhstan: ReportRussian retailers Magnit and Lenta are in talks with their suppliers and other parties about importing goods via Kazakhstan, Russia’s southern ... World News
-
Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, KyrgyzstanWidespread power outages were reported on Tuesday in the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
Kazakhstan holding hundreds for terrorism and disorder following mass unrestKazakhstan said Saturday it was holding more than 460 people on terrorism and disorder charges in the wake of mass unrest that saw Russian-led forces ... World News
-
Kazakhstan’s ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev denies conflict with successorThe former leader of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev denied any conflict with his successor Tuesday, in his first appearance since unrest in the ... World News
-
Russian troops return from KazakhstanRussia’s defense ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home.The troops ... World News
-
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrestSecurity forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week’s unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on ... World News
-
Kazakhstan president says he has weathered attempted coup d’etatKazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d’etat coordinated by what he called “a single ... World News
-
Putin’s troops help secure Kazakhstan in wake of massive protestsKazakh forces, backed by Russian-led troops, are pressing ahead with operations to restore control after crushing the biggest protests in the central ... World News
-
Kazakhstan’s largest city back online after clashes, blackout: ReportThe internet returned to Kazakhstan’s largest city Monday after a five-day blackout as deadly clashes left dozens dead and the financial hub of 1.8 ... World News