UAE minister meets with US envoy to discuss Afghanistan aid

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State met with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan to discuss efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the Taliban-led country, the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

The UAE’s Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh and Thomas West discussed avenues of cooperation between the UAE and US over the crisis in Afghanistan.

They met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi during West’s visit to the UAE as part of a wider regional tour.

Al-Sayegh reportedly reviewed the UAE’s efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially through initiatives in the health and food sectors.

He also emphasized the significance of ensuring education for girls as part of relief efforts.

The US envoy praised the UAE’s contributions to support the Afghan people, stressing the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to achieve a better future for Afghanistan and alleviate the suffering of its people.

The Gulf nation has played an important role in Afghanistan’s tumultuous transition to its new government since the Taliban took over the country in August of 2021.

It has hosted evacuees including the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and has sent aid to the impoverished nation.

In September of 2021 the UAE pledged $50 million (184 million dirhams) worth of aid to Afghanistan.

Taliban officials said on Friday that they have tasked a UAE company with the security screening of passengers and luggage at Kabul’s airport as the country seeks to expand international flights.

The US, meanwhile, has pledged $720 million in aid to Afghanistan, the state department said, after its hasty withdrawal from occupying the country led to upheaval and a swift Taliban takeover.

The US also holds $7 billion of Afghan reserves, which President Joe Biden authorized in February for release to be split between Afghans and American victims of terrorism, the New York Times reported.

With agencies

