UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a vote of confidence, with rebels in his Conservative Party expecting an announcement on Monday morning, ITV’s UK editor said.
“Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson,” Paul Brand said on Twitter.
“Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on.”
Should Johnson lose a confidence vote, he would be removed as prime minister and there would be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.
At least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to Brady, the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, for one to be triggered.
The letters are confidential, so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have actually been submitted.
