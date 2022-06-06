US orders seizure of two planes owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
The US has ordered the seizure of two aircraft belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to multiple reports and a court filing on Monday.
According to the court documents seen by Al Arabiya English, the US believes a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft “owned and/or controlled” by Abramovich violated a sanctions regime, Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA).
The sanctions can be applied to the two planes under Russian sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February.
The two US-manufactured planes, allegedly owned by Abramovich, flew without being given the needed export licenses from the US Department of Commerce.
