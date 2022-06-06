Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits front-line troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, his office said on Sunday, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state,” the statement quoted Zelenskyy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Advertisement

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region told Zelenskyy that some 60 percent of the region's territory is under Russian occupation, with more than 2,700 infrastructure objects either damaged or destroyed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zelenskyy's office later said the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks.

He promised action to ensure that all displaced people would be properly rehoused.

“We will truly help you tackle this issue,” the president's office quoted him as saying.

Read more:

Ukraine says it controls ‘half’ of Severodonetsk

Ukraine needs ‘constant’ western aid until Russia defeated: Kyiv

Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by East Europe in strikes on Kyiv