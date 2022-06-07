.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv: Families

  • Font
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, May 21, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen line up to be checked as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 21, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen line up to be checked as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv: Families

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at a vast steel works have been handed over to Kyiv, the families of Ukraine’s Azov unit of the national guard said.

Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. The Ukrainian soldiers eventually surrendered last month and were taken into custody by Russian forces.

There has been little information about the fate of the estimated 2,000 Azovstal defenders. Kyiv is seeking the handover of them all in a prisoner swap, but some Russian lawmakers want some of the soldiers put on trial.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not immediately clear how many bodies had arrived in Kyiv in this first such transfer. They appear to have been handed over as part of an exchange of 160 bodies between Russia and Ukraine that was announced last week by Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

“It’s important to note that a third of the bodies (handed over) were Azov fighters, the affiliation of the other fighters to different units is being clarified,” the families said in a statement released late on Monday.

Russia casts the Azov Regiment, which led the defense of the steel works at Mariupol, as a “Nazi” militia with radical far-right origins.

Ukraine denies that, saying the unit has been reformed and integrated into its armed forces and is outside politics.

Read more:

Ukraine slams planned IAEA mission to Russian-occupied nuclear plant

US orders seizure of two planes owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits front-line troops

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More