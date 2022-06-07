Spanish court calls CEO of Israel’s NSO Group to testify in case of Pegasus spyware
Spain’s High Court on Tuesday called the chief executive officer of Israel’s software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm.
Judge Jose Luis Calama will travel to Israel to question the CEO as part of a so-called rogatory commission to investigate the spying of politicians in the country, Spain’s High Court said on Tuesday in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No date was given for the testimony.
NSO Group and its CEO Shalev Hulio didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: Spain says ‘nothing to hide,’ vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use
-
US Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp ‘Pegasus’ spyware lawsuitThe US Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta ... World News
-
Dutch used Pegasus spyware on most-wanted criminal: ReportDutch secret services have used the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus to hack targets including the country’s most-wanted criminal, a ... World News
-
Spanish prime minister Sanchez’s phone infected by Pegasus spywareSpanish authorities have detected “Pegasus” spyware in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the ... World News
-
Spain says ‘nothing to hide,’ vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware useSpanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into allegations that the phones of dozens of supporters of Catalan ... World News
-
European Parliament to probe ‘political’ use of Pegasus spyware in EUThe European Parliament on Thursday created a “committee of inquiry” to probe accusations over the use of Pegasus spyware by governments in the bloc, ... World News