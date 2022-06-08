Placards found in car that ploughed into school group in Berlin: Politician
Placards relating to Turkey were discovered in the car of a man who allegedly drove his car into a group of school children in central Berlin on Wednesday, killing their teacher, a local politician said.
“There are said to have been placards inside but there was no letter of confession,” said the city’s state interior minister, Iris Spranger, refuting an earlier media report from Bild daily.
A car that drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin killed at least one person and injured 30 others.
The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.
