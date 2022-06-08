.
One person dead after car drives into crowd on Berlin street: Report

A first responder works near the car at crashed into a group of people, injuring dozens of others and killing at least one, at Tauentzien Strasse near Kaiser Wilhelm Gedaedtniskirche church in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2022. (Reuters)
A first responder works near the car at crashed into a group of people, injuring dozens of others and killing at least one, at Tauentzien Strasse near Kaiser Wilhelm Gedaedtniskirche church in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2022. (Reuters)

One person dead after car drives into crowd on Berlin street: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one person, a spokesperson for the German capital’s police said.

Around 30 people were injured, with five facing life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the fire service added.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.

A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, mass-selling daily Bild reported. (AFP)
A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, mass-selling daily Bild reported. (AFP)

Mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small Renault car.

Reuters TV showed a large deployment of fire service and ambulances at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers, next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin’s best-known landmarks.

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

