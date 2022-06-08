Ukraine files eight more war crimes cases to court
Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday.
Ukraine has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia's invasion which began on February 24, she said on television.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Moscow denies allegations its troops have committed war crimes in what it describes as a “special operation” to demilitarize Ukraine.
“Every day we see an increase [in investigations,]” Venediktova said.
“We are talking about people who didn't just come as military combatants... but also came to rape, kill civilians, loot, humiliate and so on,” she said.
Read more:
UN’s WFP uses Uber to deliver aid in war-torn Ukraine
Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says
-
Russia’s sole aircraft carrier suffers another repair delay: TassRussia’s only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has suffered another repair delay and will not reenter service until 2024 at the earliest, Tass ... World News
-
Russia's Aeroflot plans $3 billion cash injection, said to eye big jet orderUnder heavy pressure from Western sanctions and airspace bans, Russian state flagship airline Aeroflot plans to raise up to 185.2 billion roubles ($3 ... Aviation & Transport
-
Syrian and Russian air forces conduct joint drill over SyriaSyria's Defense Ministry on Tuesday released footage of its airforce conducting a joint drill with Russia, the first since that country's invasion of ... Middle East