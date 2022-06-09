Russian forces targeting south of Ukraine's Izium: UK defense
Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday.
“Russia's progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April, after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia's advance,” Britain's Ministry of Defense said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area in order to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast.”
Read more:
Battle in Ukraine's east rages, Zelenskyy vows to retake territory
-
Russian parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights amid Ukraine warThe Russian State Duma on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ jurisdiction in Russia, after Russia announced ... World News
-
Japan, NATO step up ties amid Russia’s invasion of UkraineJapanese and NATO officials agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia’s invasion of ... World News
-
Russia says ‘ready to ensure safety’ of ships leaving Ukraine portsRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to ensure the safe passage of vessels from Ukraine as concerns mount over ... World News