.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian forces targeting south of Ukraine's Izium: UK defense

  • Font
Service members of pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Service members of pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces targeting south of Ukraine's Izium: UK defense

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday.

“Russia's progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April, after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia's advance,” Britain's Ministry of Defense said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area in order to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast.”

Read more:

Battle in Ukraine's east rages, Zelenskyy vows to retake territory

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More