.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

British, Moroccan fighters captured in Ukraine sentenced to death: Russian media

  • Font
A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 7, 2022. (Handout via Reuters)
A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released on June 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

British, Moroccan fighters captured in Ukraine sentenced to death: Russian media

AF, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Pro-Moscow separatists sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco, who were captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The “supreme court of the Donetsk People’s Republic” ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after the three were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine.

During a trial that lasted three days, the men pleaded guilty to committing “actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic,” news agency Interfax said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The defendants have one month to appeal the sentence.

The two British citizens surrendered in April in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege, Interfax said.

Brahim surrendered in March in the eastern town of Volnovakha.

In April, the two Britons were shown on Russian state TV, demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiate their release.

Read more:

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

Russian navy starts Baltic Sea drills amid Ukraine tensions

Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More