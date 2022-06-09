British, Moroccan fighters captured in Ukraine sentenced to death: Russian media
Pro-Moscow separatists sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco, who were captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.
The “supreme court of the Donetsk People’s Republic” ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after the three were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine.
During a trial that lasted three days, the men pleaded guilty to committing “actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic,” news agency Interfax said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The defendants have one month to appeal the sentence.
The two British citizens surrendered in April in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege, Interfax said.
Brahim surrendered in March in the eastern town of Volnovakha.
In April, the two Britons were shown on Russian state TV, demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiate their release.
Read more:
Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine
Russian navy starts Baltic Sea drills amid Ukraine tensions
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian
-
Ukraine, Navalny allies share Putin as ‘common enemy,’ says Kremlin foeTop Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will remain in prison as long as Vladimir Putin is in power and Russia’s opposition and Ukraine share a “common ... World News
-
Western arms would end Sievierodonetsk fight in days: UkraineWestern long-range artillery would enable Ukraine to beat back Russian forces and capture Sievierodonetsk within days, a regional Ukrainian official ... World News
-
Ukraine war, China’s zero-COVID policy lead to fall in air cargo demand: IATAThe Russia-Ukraine war and China’s COVID-zero policy have led to a fall in cargo demand, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a ... Aviation & Transport