Czech police seize 840 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipments
The Czech police seized 840 kilograms (1,852 pounds) of cocaine hidden among bananas delivered to several supermarkets, the police said on Friday.
“Supermarket workers found moulded cocaine cubes in boxes with bananas this afternoon,” the police said on Twitter, where it also posted pictures of some of the seized cocaine.
“The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation,” the police said, without further details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They said that the shipment would have a value of 2 billion crowns ($85.15 million) on the black market.
Read more:
Spain seizes record haul of ‘synthetic khat’ narcotic
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
Saudi marine patrol thwart attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of amphetamine tablets
-
Iran ‘deliberately flooding’ Yemen with drugs: MinisterYemen’s information minister accused Iran of “deliberately flooding” Yemen with drugs after the authorities arrested six Iranians for attempting to ... Gulf
-
Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to SudanThe Lebanese authorities have seized a large quantity of drugs hidden in boxes of juice powder en route to be shipped to Sudan, the interior minister ... Middle East
-
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealersPolice in the US arrested two suspected drug dealers in possession of enough elephant tranquilizer to kill 50 million people if mixed in with other ... World News
-
Lawyer warns of drugs in chocolate bars in Egyptian marketsAn Egyptian barrister claimed on Monday that some chocolate bars being sold in the country contain the narcotic opium poppy, triggering the interior ... Middle East