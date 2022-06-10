Mexico says Americas summit ‘very positive’ despite president boycott 

Mexico’s top diplomat said Friday that the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles had “very positive” results - despite a boycott by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador over the invitation list.

“We have right now some results of the summit which are very positive in our view,” Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said as he met at the summit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Ebrard praised President Joe Biden’s declaration of an economic partnership in the hemisphere as well as efforts on a “regional approach on migration.”

He reiterated that Mexico planned to invite Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a three-way summit later this year, saying it would likely take place in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador refused to attend the summit in Los Angeles because Biden did not invite the leftist leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Panama on the grounds that they are autocrats.

