Strike at S.Korea's Busan cuts container traffic to a third

A strike by unionized truckers hit container traffic through South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Friday, taking it down to a third of the usual level, a government official told Reuters.

“Terminal gates are not blocked but container movements shrank to about one-third,” said the regional official of the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, who sought anonymity.

Container storage sites are filling up and authorities are discussing measures to secure more, added the official, who

spoke by telephone.

Busan handles about 80 percent of South Korea's container traffic, another official said.

