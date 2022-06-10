Suspected extremist attack kills 25 in Nigeria’s northeast
Suspected extremist fighters killed 25 people on Thursday in a village in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, two residents and a military source said on Friday.
An insurgency by Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa Province in Nigeria’s northeast and southern Chad has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more in over a decade, humanitarian groups say.
The residents said gunmen arrived on motorbikes in Boboshe Mukdala village of Dikwa local government area of Borno, where they shot at people who were searching for scrap metal in a nearby forest.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We recovered 25 bodies of the victims and we took those who sustained bullet wounds to (the) general hospital in Dikwa town,” said a military source who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
Abba Kawu Masta a member of the traditional council in Dikwa told Reuters that children were among those killed.
An army spokesman did not respond to calls and messages to his phone.
Read more:
At least 50 killed in attack on Catholic church in southwest Nigeria: Medic
Extremists kill seven villagers in northeastern Nigeria
-
At least 50 killed in attack on Catholic church in southwest Nigeria: MedicGunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a ... World News
-
Nigeria agrees step on new gas pipeline through Morocco to EuropeNigeria’s government has directed its state-run oil company NNPC to implement a deal on a gas pipeline to Europe through Morocco.Africa’s gas ... Energy
-
Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidateNigeria’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday elected former vice president and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its ... World News
-
More than 30 people die in church stampede in southern NigeriaMore than 30 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in southern Nigeria during an overcrowded church charity event where food was being ... World News