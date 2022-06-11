.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fresh clashes rock Libya capital after failed coup

  • Font
Fighters loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) celebrate together in the Qasr bin Ghashir district south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 4, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces following clashes with rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. The GNA said on June 4 that it was back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar. The announcement came after GNA forces retook the capital's civilian airport the previous day, more than a year after losing it in Haftar's initial drive on the capital.
Fighters loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) celebrate together in the Qasr bin Ghashir district south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 4, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces following clashes with rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. (File photo)

Fresh clashes rock Libya capital after failed coup

AFP, Tripoli

Published: Updated:

Clashes between armed groups erupted in Libya's capital on Friday night, according to local media, as the country reels from a failed coup attempt three weeks ago.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions ricocheted across several districts of Tripoli on Friday, according to an AFP journalist, while images broadcast by local press showed civilians fleeing heavily trafficked areas.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The intense fighting involved two influential militias from western Libya, local media reported.

No casualties or motive for the fighting were immediately apparent, but it is the latest violence to rock the country as two rival prime ministers vie for power.

After a 2011 revolt toppled longtime dictator Mouammar Kadhafi, political infighting to fill the power vacuum has plagued oil-rich Libya.

Last month, politician Fathi Bashagha attempted to seize power by force, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Dbeibah was appointed under a troubled UN-led peace process early last year to lead a transition to elections set for December 2021, but the vote was indefinitely postponed.

In February, parliament appointed Bashagha, a one-time interior minister, to take over, arguing that Dbeibah's mandate had ended.

But Dbeibah has insisted he will only relinquish power to an elected administration.

Read more:

Libya oil shutdown expands with threat to close new port

EU court rejects Putin ally appeal against Libya sanctions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More