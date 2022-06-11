.
Russia says will respond to NATO build-up in Poland

U.S soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND
US soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment in Zagan, Poland, on January 12, 2017. (Reuters)
Russia says will respond to NATO build-up in Poland

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.

“A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe, said according to Interfax.

