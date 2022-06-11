Russia says will respond to NATO build-up in Poland
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.
“A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe, said according to Interfax.
