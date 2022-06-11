.
Two killed in India protests against Prophet Mohammed comments: Police

In this picture taken on March 10, 2022, supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave their flag as they celebrate party's win in Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections outside the party office in Lucknow. (AFP)
In this picture taken on March 10, 2022, supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave their flag as they celebrate party's win in Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections outside the party office in Lucknow. (AFP)

AFP, Patna, India

Indian police shot dead two demonstrators on Friday during street protests around the country sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about the Islamic Prophet Mohammed, an officer told AFP Saturday.

“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters and bullets hit some of them, resulting in the death of two,” a police officer from the eastern city of Ranchi told AFP, asking for anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

