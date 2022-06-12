Australian defense minister meets Chinese counterpart, first time in three years

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles held talks with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday, the first meeting between the countries’ defense ministers for three years, describing it as “an important first step.”

“It was an opportunity to have a very frank and full exchange in which I raised a number of issues of concern to Australia,” Marles told reporters in Singapore, on the sidelines of a security summit.

