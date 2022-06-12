North Korea appears to fire artillery shots, South Korea says

North Korea may have fired several artillery shots Sunday morning, according to South Korea’s military, as tensions over a possible nuclear test run high on the peninsula.

The South Korean military has spotted some “traces that showed the regime appeared to have fired artillery weapons between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m., the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message late Sunday. South Korea has raised its alert on further provocations while maintaining close cooperation with the US, it said.

North Korea held a plenary meeting of the ruling party’s central committee Thursday where leader Kim Jong Un attended to urge more efforts to strengthen the regime’s defense capabilities. South Korean authorities have been closely monitoring North Korean provocations as Washington said the communist state may conduct a nuclear test soon, which US warned will bring strong punishment.

North Korea confirmed more than 80,000 of fevered cases in total during the weekend, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Since the pandemic, Kim’s regime has shunned offers of vaccines and aid from international community.

