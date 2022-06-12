Russia destroys warehouse of US-supplied missile systems in Ukraine

Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed a warehouse full of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems provided to Ukraine by the US and the EU, state news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

Russian air force used Kalibr cruise missiles in the strike which destroyed the large weapons warehouse located in the Ternopil region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

“Kalibr high-precision long-range sea-based missiles in the area of the settlement of Chortkiv, Ternopil region, destroyed a large warehouse of anti-tank missile systems supplied to the Kyiv regime from the US and European countries, man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems and artillery shells for weapons systems,” Konashenkov added.

Since the beginning of the war when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US and its European allies have supplied Kyiv with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapon systems and military equipment including drones, heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US that Moscow would strike “new targets” if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Washington said it received assurances from Kyiv that the longer-range missiles would not be used to strike targets within Russia.

