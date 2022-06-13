Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur region kill more than 100: Tribal leader

The latest clashes in Sudan’s Darfur region between Arab and non-Arab groups have left more than 100 people killed, a tribal leader said on Monday.
Repeated clashes in the region since late last year have now left several hundred people dead as Sudan grapples with the fallout from a coup in October led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The fighting killed 117 people and left 14 villages burnt,” said Ibrahim Hashem, a leader in the ethnic African Gimir tribe.
Hashem said the deaths were largely among the Gimir tribe during clashes with the Arab Rizeigat tribe.
It was not immediately clear how many were killed among the Arab tribe.
The fighting broke out last week following a land dispute between two people, one from the Rizeigat and another from the Gimir. It took place near Kolbus, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the state capital El Geneina.
Hashem said “many people” from his tribe have gone missing since the violence broke out and which was continuing on Monday.
West Darfur state, the arid region of Sudan bordering Chad, has been gripped in recent months by the deadly bouts of violence.
In April, more than 200 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in West Darfur.
On Monday, UN special representative Volker Perthes said he was “appalled” by the violence in Kolbus.
“The cycle of violence in Darfur is unacceptable & highlights root causes that must be addressed,” he said on Twitter.
The Darfur region was the scene of a civil war during the three-decade rule of president Omar al-Bashir.
He armed some Arab groups -- known as Janjaweed -- to fight ethnic minority rebels demanding an end to marginalization by his Arab-dominated regime.
The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations. While key rebel groups signed a 2020 peace deal, deadly clashes still erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.
Read more: More than 15,000 people displaced in new Darfur violence, UN says
-
Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: GovernorAt least 213 people were killed in three days of violence between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s West Darfur, the state governor said, giving the ... Middle East
-
Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 160: Aid groupClashes between rival groups in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 160 people on Sunday, an aid group said. The violence first erupted on ... Middle East
-
Aid group says tribal violence kills eight in Sudan’s DarfurTribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region killed at least eight people including a woman and a child, an aid ... Middle East
-
Sudan gunmen kill 17 civilians in new Darfur clashesAt least 17 civilians have been killed in Sudan’s Darfur region, officials said Friday, in the latest violence between rival ethnic groups that has ... North Africa
-
Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan’s DarfurClashes between military forces and armed groups at the facilities of a former international peace-keeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur region left an ... World News
-
More than 15,000 people displaced in new Darfur violence, UN saysRenewed tribal violence near the western Sudanese city of El Geneina over the past week has displaced more than 15,000 people, the United Nations said ... Middle East