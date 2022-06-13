Reports that British journalist was found dead are not correct: Brazil police
Brazil’s federal police said on Monday that reports that the bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found in the Amazon were not correct.
Police said in a statement that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
News outlet G1 had reported earlier in the day, quoting Phillips’ wife, that the two men had been found dead.
Read more: Belongings of missing reporter and expert found in Brazil’s Amazon: Police
-
Belongings of missing reporter and expert found in Brazil’s Amazon: PolicePersonal items belonging to a missing British journalist and an indigenous expert have been found in the Amazon region where the men disappeared one ... World News
-
Pair’s disappearance in Brazil’s Amazon tied to ‘fish mafia’A main line of police investigation into the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous official in the Amazon points to an international ... World News