S. Korea truckers union considers blockade of coal shipments to press for pay demand

Defiant South Korean truckers are considering blocking shipments of coal to power plants if the government doesn’t accept their demands for minimum pay guarantees, a senior union official told Reuters on Monday.



The Cargo Truckers Solidairty Union is considering several options to up the ante including stopping the transportation of coal to power plants.

The official added that shutting down petrochemical complexes is another option. The union is currently letting through shipments to prevent shutdowns, which would cost significant time and money to restart operations, but the union will “reconsider” if the government doesn’t show the willingness to negotiate.

