Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands: NATO’s Stoltenberg
Sweden has taken important steps to meet Turkey’s demands for approving Stockholm’s NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.
“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime
Minister Magdalena Andersson.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Sunday during a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg had said that the security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership applications are legitimate.
“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto while visiting him at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.
Read more: Nine European countries urge NATO to beef up eastern flank
-
NATO chief says Turkey’s concerns on Finland, Sweden membership are legitimateSecurity concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership applications are legitimate, NATO Secretary General ... World News
-
Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island as part of NATO exerciseHaving to defend Gotland against a foreign invasion seemed such a far-fetched notion to Swedish decision-makers at the start of the century that they ... World News
-
Russia says will respond to NATO buildup in PolandRussia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a buildup of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency ... World News
-
Nine European countries urge NATO to beef up eastern flankNine Central and Eastern European countries on Friday asked NATO to strengthen its eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The meeting of ... World News
-
Japan, NATO step up ties amid Russia’s invasion of UkraineJapanese and NATO officials agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia’s invasion of ... World News
-
Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progressNATO said Wednesday it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in hopes of ending Ankara's opposition to the Nordic nations joining the ... World News
-
NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises with Finland, SwedenNATO kicked off nearly a two-week US-led naval exercise on the Baltic Sea on Sunday with more than 7,000 sailors, airmen and marines from 16 nations, ... World News
-
Sweden, Finland joining NATO would be tough for Russia, top US general saysFinland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top US General Mark Milley said on Saturday ... World News