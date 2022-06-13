.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands: NATO’s Stoltenberg

  • Font
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson give a news conference after their meeting, in Harpsund, Sweden, on June 13, 2022. (Reuters)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson give a news conference after their meeting, in Harpsund, Sweden, on June 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands: NATO’s Stoltenberg

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Sweden has taken important steps to meet Turkey’s demands for approving Stockholm’s NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime
Minister Magdalena Andersson.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Sunday during a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg had said that the security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership applications are legitimate.

“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto while visiting him at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

Read more: Nine European countries urge NATO to beef up eastern flank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More