Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands: NATO’s Stoltenberg

Sweden has taken important steps to meet Turkey’s demands for approving Stockholm’s NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.



“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime

Minister Magdalena Andersson.

On Sunday during a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg had said that the security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership applications are legitimate.

“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto while visiting him at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

