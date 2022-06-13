US national security advisor meets top China official to ‘manage competition’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with China’s Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi on Monday, as Washington looks to “manage competition” between the US and China.

“Mr. Sullivan underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to manage competition between our two countries,” the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The pair met in Luxembourg after a phone call in May that was a “productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues,” the White House said.

Read more: US, China defense ministers to focus on ‘managing competition’ at meeting