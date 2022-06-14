Ethiopia’s Abiy says panel formed to negotiate with northern Tigray forces

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with the northern Tigray region’s forces.

“Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. Negotiation needs a lot of work. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks,” Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Ethiopia accuses aid agencies of delivering banned equipment to Tigray