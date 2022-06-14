.
Ethiopia’s Abiy says panel formed to negotiate with northern Tigray forces

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a news conference at his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 1, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a news conference at his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Nairobi

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with the northern Tigray region’s forces.

“Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. Negotiation needs a lot of work. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks,” Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.

Read more: Ethiopia accuses aid agencies of delivering banned equipment to Tigray

