Ethiopia’s Abiy says panel formed to negotiate with northern Tigray forces
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday the federal government had formed a committee to negotiate with the northern Tigray region’s forces.
“Regarding the peace, a committee has been established. Negotiation needs a lot of work. A committee has been established and it will study on how we will conduct talks,” Abiy told lawmakers in parliament.
