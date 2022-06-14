Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to unknown location: Top aide
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.
“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.
Navalny had said in late May that he has been charged in a new criminal case and faces up to 15 more years on top of his existing sentence if found guilty.
In posts on social media, Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organization and inciting hate toward the authorities.
The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.
