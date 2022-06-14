UK Supreme Court upholds migrant flight to Rwanda

The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled, after judges dismissed campaigners’ latest attempt to win an injunction to stop it.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Charities and a trade union had launched a fresh, last-minute appeal against the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation after the High Court and Court of Appeal said the first planned flight could depart.
The Supreme Court judge Robert Reed refused lawyers for the human rights groups request to appeal the decision. The flight is due to depart late on Tuesday.
An application for judicial review is expected to be heard in July when the question will be decided whether the government’s policy is lawful or not, the judge noted, but that was not a reason to stop the flight.
“Rwanda will take all reasonable steps in accordance with international human rights standards to make a relocated individual available for return to the United Kingdom should the United Kingdom be legally obliged to facilitate that person's return,” Reed said.
“In the light of that assurance, and for the reasons that I’ve explained, the court refuses permission to appeal.”
Read more:
UK courts to hear appeals to stop first flight deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda
UN accuses UK of dishonesty over plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
Prince Charles calls UK’s Rwanda migrants policy ‘appalling’: Reports
-
UN accuses UK of dishonesty over plan to send asylum-seekers to RwandaThe UN refugee agency on Friday accused Britain of dishonesty over London’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, as a court heard an emergency bid ... World News
-
UK court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go aheadThe first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead next week, the High Court in London ruled on Friday after a ... World News
-
Prince Charles calls UK’s Rwanda migrants policy ‘appalling’: ReportsPrince Charles has privately described the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling,” two media reports said, as ... World News