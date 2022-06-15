France's Macron: Ukraine President will have to negotiate with Russia at some point
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Ukraine would have to hold talks with Russia at some point, in order to try and bring an end to the war between the two countries.
“The Ukrainian President and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia,” said Macron, while on a visit to Romania and Moldova.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank including Moldova before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.
Macron has been criticized by Ukraine and eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.
Read more:
Russia says it has destroyed warehouse for NATO weapons in Ukraine
Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defense ministers meet
Russia bans 29 British journalists, along with defense figures
-
NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for UkraineWestern countries must send Ukraine more heavy weaponry as it battles Russia's advance in the east of the country, NATO Secretary General Jens ... World News
-
Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defense ministers meetDozens of defense ministers from NATO and other parts of the world are expected to discuss weapon deliveries to Ukraine on Wednesday in Brussels, US ... World News
-
Russia says it has destroyed warehouse for NATO weapons in UkraineRussia said on Wednesday its missiles destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons donated by NATO alliance countries in Ukraine’s western Lviv ... World News