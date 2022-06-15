Russia offers safe passage for Ukraine grain, not responsible for corridors
Russia can “provide safe passage” for Ukraine grain shipments from the country's Black Sea ports, but is not responsible for establishing the corridors, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday.
“We are not responsible for establishing safe corridors. We said we could provide safe passage if these corridors are established. Establish them. It's obvious it's either demine the territory, which was mined by the Ukrainians, or to ensure that the passage goes around those mines,” Nebenzia said.
Seperately on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu detailed a UN plan to create a sea corridor from Ukraine for grain exports, saying safe routes could be formed without needing to clear the mines around Ukrainian ports.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
His comments appeared to mark a shift from an earlier proposal to de-mine Ukraine’s ports, a move that Kyiv fears would leave it far more vulnerable to Russian attack from the Black Sea.
Read more:
Italy’s Eni says Gazprom to cut gas flow by 15 percent
Must stay focused on Ukraine during ‘pivotal’ moment: Pentagon chief
Ikea to ‘scale down’ Russia, Belarus operations over Ukraine war
-
UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months: ReportUAE’s economy ministry has ordered the suspension of exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India for a period of four ... Economy
-
Ukrainian embassy says Russia ships ‘stolen’ wheat to SyriaRussia has sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tons of wheat stolen from Ukraine since invading the country, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said ... Middle East
-
Ukraine says will not demine Odesa port to export grainUkraine said Wednesday it would not demine waters around the Black Sea port of Odesa to allow for grain to be exported, citing the threat of Russian ... World News