Russia says it has destroyed warehouse for NATO weapons in Ukraine
Russia said on Wednesday its missiles destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons donated by NATO alliance countries in Ukraine’s western Lviv region.
The defense ministry said some of the ammunition was to be used for US-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
