State Department in contact with Ukraine over US citizens reportedly captured

The State Department said Wednesday is in contact with Ukrainian authorities to find out the fate of two former US servicemen reportedly captured while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Two Americans that volunteered to fight alongside Ukrainian forces were captured in combat near Kharkiv last week, according to a report from the Telegraph.

The mother of one of those captured told the British outlet that she was in contact with the US Embassy in Kyiv, which “assured me that they are doing everything they can to find him and that they are searching for him alive, not dead.”

Asked about the captured Americans, a State Department official said they were aware of the unconfirmed reports of two US citizens captured in Ukraine. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities,” the official told Al Arabiya English. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

The official also echoed recent US warnings advising its citizens not to travel to Ukraine because Russian government security officials are singling out US citizens in Ukraine.

