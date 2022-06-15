.
Swiss airspace ‘open again’ after computer glitch

An airplane prepares to land at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Geneva

Swiss airspace reopened Wednesday morning after a computer glitch grounded flights across the Alpine nation for several hours, officials said.

“The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved,” the Swiss air traffic control service said in a tweet, adding that “the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 am (0630 GMT).”

“Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming.”

