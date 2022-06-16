EU leaders in Kyiv back immediate EU candidate status to Ukraine: Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that all four European Union leaders present in Kyiv supported the idea of granting an “immediate” EU candidate status to Ukraine.
Macron made the comments at a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
“We all four support the immediate EU candidate status,” said Macron.
He added that France would step up arms deliveries to the country at war with Russia.
