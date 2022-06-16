.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU leaders in Kyiv back immediate EU candidate status to Ukraine: Macron 

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a joint news conference, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16, 2022. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a joint news conference, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16, 2022. (Reuters)

EU leaders in Kyiv back immediate EU candidate status to Ukraine: Macron

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that all four European Union leaders present in Kyiv supported the idea of granting an “immediate” EU candidate status to Ukraine.

Macron made the comments at a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“We all four support the immediate EU candidate status,” said Macron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that France would step up arms deliveries to the country at war with Russia.

Read more:

Data reveals how Ukraine-based companies employing expats reacted to Russian invasion

US will not press Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia: Sullivan

UK sets out new Russia sanctions for ‘barbaric treatment’ of children in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More