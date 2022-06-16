.
Firefighters and troops battle Spain forest fire

A plane drops water onto a forest fire in the Sierra de Leyre mountain range, Yesa, Spain. June 15, 2022. (Reuters)
The Associated Press

Fire fighters and over 300 personnel from Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit battled on Thursday to put out a forest fire that has burnt over 500 hectares near Artesa de Segre, in Lledia, western Catalonia.

A helicopter was being used to dampen the fire from the air, whilst fire fighters sprayed water on the scorched hillside.

The fire is believed to have been started on purpose a day earlier, due to numerous separate areas of flames.

It was one of several forest fires that have hit Spain, which is enduring a sixth day of sweltering temperatures.

