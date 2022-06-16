Firefighters and troops battle Spain forest fire

Fire fighters and over 300 personnel from Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit battled on Thursday to put out a forest fire that has burnt over 500 hectares near Artesa de Segre, in Lledia, western Catalonia.

A helicopter was being used to dampen the fire from the air, whilst fire fighters sprayed water on the scorched hillside.

The fire is believed to have been started on purpose a day earlier, due to numerous separate areas of flames.

It was one of several forest fires that have hit Spain, which is enduring a sixth day of sweltering temperatures.

